Maple Ridge private schools have COVID-19 exposures

Maple Ridge Christian and St. Patricks both listed by Fraser Health

Two Maple Ridge private schools have had exposures to COVID-19.

The Fraser Health Authority is reporting St. Patrick’s school had an exposure event on May 12, and Maple Ridge Christian had exposure events on May 6, 7, 10 and 11.

These are dates when a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school.

READ ALSO: No increase in suicide rate in B.C. during worst of the pandemic, says coroner

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News