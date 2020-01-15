Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed

It’s a snow day.

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are closed today as snow again fell overnight.

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm more is expected in Metro Vancouver today, according to Environment Canada.

“A Pacific front will continue to give snow to Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley this morning with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm forecast. The snow is expected to ease late this morning as the front moves northward,” says an alert.

Winds are also expected and, with wind chill, temperatures could drop to minus-13 C.

Another two to four centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday night.

As many as 4,000 students were absent Monday as public schools remained open after a snow store Sunday evening, while a school bus crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge due to icy conditions.

• More to follow.

