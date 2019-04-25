Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school trustees get pay hike

(THE NEWS/files)School board pay increases are based on the Metro Vancouver Consumer Price Index differential for the previous year. (THE NEWS/files)

School board trustees will be earning more come July 1.

The chairperson’s salary will increase to $28,500, while the vice-chair will receive $27,000. Base salaries for trustees will be increasing $700, to $25,500 from $24,800.

The board approved the increases in May 2018. From that year to 2022, remuneration is adjusted on an annual basis, effective July 1 of each year, based on the Metro Vancouver Consumer Price Index differential for the prior year.

“We get that every April, that cost of living comes to the board for information,” said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board chair Korleen Carreras.

The annual remuneration adjustment policy was initially approved by the school board in January 2014.

“That’s the policy that says at the end of each term they reassess remuneration overall and that every year there’s an adjustment for cost of living as per CPI in the Vancouver area,” Carreras added.

This year’s increases in remuneration took into account a CPI of 2.9 per cent and rounded to the nearest $100.

Carreras explained that the trustees make decisions on remuneration ahead of elections, so candidates know they pay before deciding to run.

There are five trustees on the school board representing Maple Ridge and two representing Pitt Meadows, elected every four years.

