Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows musicians competing at World Pipe Band Championship

Four musicians from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are competing with the Simon Fraser University pipe band in the World Pipe Band Championship in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 17-18.

Tori and Taylor Killoram of Pitt Meadows are sisters who have played in the band since joining as juniors and have worked their way up to the elite level.

Also playing in the band are Maple Ridge residents Kevin McLean and Gavin MacRae.

Tori Killoram and McLean play as pipers, while and Taylor Killoram and MacRae are snare drummers.

The SFU pipe band is performing in the Grade 1 category – the highest standard of pipe players.

In all, 22 bands have registered to compete in the world championships at Grade 1.

The SFU pipe band is made up of players from the Lower Mainland, U.S., Scotland and New Zealand.

Throughout various competitions, the band has won Grade 1 titles six times, and has placed in the top three more than 20 times.

The band is led by Pipe Major Alan Bevan, Pipe Sergeant Jack Lee, and Lead Drummer Reid Maxwell.

According to the SFU Pipe Band society, the band has been to the world championships six times, and has also been to the North American and Australian championships.

The band has performed at various venues, including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and Lincoln Centre.