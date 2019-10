Ridge Meadows RCMP rocking it out before tonight's Halloween festivities, this Oct. 31. Contributed

Ridge Meadows RCMP are rocking out. Four members of the detachment grabbed guitars and rock and roll wigs and put out a photo on their Facebook page Thursday saying they have their band together.

“Happy Halloween everyone. Be safe,” they said.

Police removed their wigs and put down their guitars before getting into their patrol cars and starting their Halloween duties in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.