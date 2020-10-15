Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge -Mission candidates to discuss climate tonight

Maple Ridge Climate Hub is hosting a pair of all-candidates forums live on Zoom tonight. (Maple Ridge Climate Hub logo)

Local voters interested in hearing what the candidates in the upcoming provincial election have to say about the environment will want to tune in to one or both of the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s all-candidates forums this evening.

Kirk Grayson of Maple Ridge Climate Hub will host the the two meetings which will be focused on environmental issues – especially climate change.

READ MORE: Homelessness, health care chief topics for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows all-candidates forum

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows forum starts at 6 p.m., featuring incumbent Lisa Beare for the NDP, and challenger Cheryl Ashlie for the Liberals.

To watch, please click on the following Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckf-muqDMoEtWr0cViqYWTOBx4aTSVNsmg

The Maple Ridge-Mission forum starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring incumbent Bob D’Eith for the NDP, and challengers Chelsa Meadus for the Liberals, and Matt Trenholm for the Green Party.

To watch that, please click on the following Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsd—tpjItG9HHJj7JHy24I66sAGEflAla

READ MORE: Candidates debate homelessness, budgets and more

Registration for each event is also available through Eventbrite or on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub Facebook page.

The meetings will also be recorded and available afterward on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub YouTube channel.

ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News