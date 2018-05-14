Maple Ridge on the watch for rising river

BC River Forecast Centre has high streamflow advisory in place for Fraser River. (THE NEWS/files)

The City of Maple Ridge is keeping a close eye on the rising waters in B.C. during the current hot spell, as more spring runoff flows in the Fraser River.

The city is keeping in close contact with EmergencyInfoBC, which is monitoring the flood situation around the province.

It’s also checking with the B.C. River Forecast Centre, which sends out flood warnings and advisories about high running streams.

A high streamflow advisory is currently in place for the Fraser River from Hope into the Fraser Valley.

Current modelling says there is potential for flows in the 12,000 cubic-metre per second range at Hope (with the Mission guage reading of 6.0 to 6.5 metres) by late this week, and potentially higher over the May 19-22 period, the centre said.

The city, on Friday, closed off the boat ramp on the Haney Wharf until the conditions improve.

The main area of the wharf remained open.

Weekly dike inspections have been implemented.