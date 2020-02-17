Maple Ridge Mounties hope someone recognizes this vandal

At least 25 vehicles were damaged overnight Saturday to Sunday in a north Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Surveillance cameras have provided Mounties with a basic description of a man suspected of vandalizing at least 25 vehicles in north Maple Ridge in the early morning hours on Sunday, Feb. 16. (Ridge Meadows RCMP Facebook)

A few Maple Ridge residents reported seeing or being awaken by a vandal who struck in a residential neighbourhood late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Ridge Meadows Mounties are reported at least 25 incidents of michief to vehicles, including slashing of tires, that occurred overnight in the vicinity of Morse Crescent and 22th Street – near Abernethy Way.

“We yelled at him to go away, and [he] mumbled something and left,” Kuznak noted on the RCMP Facebook page.

Later learning of the extend of the man’s spree, she added: “I wish now I followed him in the car.”

The suspect is described as having a medium build, wearing dark blue or black pants with a grey or white stripe, a dark jacket with grey hood, a black ball cap, and black shoes with what appear to be red soles, according to RCMP reports.

Do you recognize this man? Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in 25 incidents of mischief to vehicles which occurred overnight/early morning in the Morse Crescent and 224th Street area. Please call RCMP at 604-463-6251 & refer file #2020-3493. pic.twitter.com/IbwiVuQRia — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) February 16, 2020

Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying an alleged suspect, but moreover they’re interested in any other security camera footage from the area overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Mounties say they will not be issuing an official media release or offering further updates until Tuesday.

As of Monday, RCMP could only confirm that no arrests have been made yet.

In the meantime, some area residents are responding on the RCMP Facebook.

“I hope he gets caught, grrrrrrr!!!!,” said Kelly Costa.

“Me too, but as we all know, nothign will happen to him,” added Levin Loftus-Ugolini.

“Gross! I have an alarm thank God. Maybe it’s time! This town is horrendous now!” added Cynn Ann.

Anyone with information about these incidents, who have not already spoken to police, are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and refer to file #2020-3493.

