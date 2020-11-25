Re-elected Maple Ridge MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith were sworn into government virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 24. (The News/files)

Maple Ridge MLAs virtually sworn into B.C. legislature

MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D'Eith were sworn in along with 55 other members of the BC NDP

Two local re-elected MLAs were virtually sworn into government today.

Lisa Beare, re-elected as the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and Bob D’Eith, re-elected as the MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission were sworn in alongside 55 other members of the NDP who will make up the largest BC NDP caucus ever elected.

They will make up B.C.’s 42nd Parliament.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work for the people in my community for another term,” said Beare.

READ MORE: Final results confirm NDP MLAs Beare and D’Eith as winners in Maple Ridge

“People are worried about the future, but our New Democrat team is ready to get to work to keep British Columbians safe and build our province back better,” she added.

“The breadth of talent and experience in our new caucus is impressive, and I am eager to work alongside my new and returning colleagues to make life better for people in BC,” said D’Eith, adding that he is grateful to the people in this community who gave him another opportunity to represent them.

READ MORE: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Following the Oct. 24 election, Beare took 63.41 per cent of the vote in her riding followed by Cheryl Ashlie of the B.C. Liberals who came in second with 36.59 per cent.

D’Eith won with 55.15 per cent of the vote, followed by Chelsa Meadus with the B.C. Liberals in second with 33.75 per cent and Matt Trenholm with the B.C. Greens with 11.10 per cent.

The New Democrat caucus boasts the first majority-women governing caucus in Canadian history along with the highest number of Indigenous, Black and People of Colour representatives ever in a caucus in the province’s history.

