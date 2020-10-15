MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION RIDING: Matt Trenholm – BC Green Party

NAME: Matt Trenholm

PARTY: BC Green Party

ABOUT: Trenholm is a husband, father, healthcare worker and coach. He said when he goes to work and sees the way people are struggling, he becomes frustrated that other parties prioritize giving tax breaks and subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, instead of to British Columbians. As MLA, he will advocate for positive change. Trenholm is a CT Imaging Technologist/Health Administrator who lives in Langley and decided to run in Maple Ridge-Mission because the community was in need of a Green candidate.

1. What are the biggest issues currently facing the District of Mission?

In speaking with the people of Mission, Bill 52 on ALR often comes up, as well as traffic congestion and the need for more housing. Bill 52 can, sometimes unfairly, limit an additional home on ALR. This discourages such things as multigenerational farmers. If elected, I will engage with members of the community to hear issues and have them addressed in the legislature. There is a lack of housing in Mission but there are a lot of people with a lot of great ideas. As MLA I will engage the public to bring feasible ideas forward. Also, approximately 70% of Mission residents work outside of Mission, putting heaving strain on traffic infrastructure. I will work with the municipality to bring infrastructure to alleviate the issue.

2. Why does your party have the best solutions on these issues, and what are the biggest gaps in your opponents’ platforms?

My party has the best solutions on these issues, because my party and I are willing to engage with the public and all pertinent stakeholders to gather ideas and work towards solutions. We are the only party that employs well-researched, evidence-based approaches to solve problems and make things better for local residents. I have worked hard throughout my career to achieve positive and tangible results. I have made a difference. As your MLA, I will be no different. I will work hard to bring the change that is needed to the community. I will work to ensure that what is in the best interest of the people of Mission is what actually comes to fruition.

3. What should government do to help people recover from the economic effects of COVID-19?

A stimulus package aimed at improving infrastructure may be one solution to lead economic recovery. The problem is, often these projects manifest as physical infrastructure projects, which generally only benefit skilled trades workers which are, mostly, men. While that is great, projects of such don’t always help a great deal of women, students or less-skilled workers. We do need a stimulus package, but we are going to have to get creative and think outside the box with regards to its implementation. As your MLA, I will work to ensure a stimulus package will benefit the widest range of society possible. I am a forward-thinker and an ardent challenger of the status quo and believe in engaging with field experts and using evidence-based, best practice approaches.

4. The provincial government provides vital services to thousands of vulnerable people. What personal experiences give you insight into how government services affect the lives of voters?

I have worked in healthcare for over 15 years and have worked directly with vulnerable people throughout my career. I have heard their concerns and have witnessed their struggles, firsthand, and my heart goes out to them. What I can tell you is that help is needed. Our government gives billions of dollars away to petrochemical companies but, instead, should be using this money to help British Columbians, including our most vulnerable people. Once elected your MLA, I will bring my personal experiences to the legislature and will strive to make changes to improve the lives of our most vulnerable citizens. I will fight to have such things as mental health services incorporated into our MSP plans, ensuring access to mental health services for every single British Columbian, our most vulnerable people included.

Mission City Record