MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION: Results are coming in

Election BC results are starting to come in for Maple Ridge-Mission.Watch the grid inside this story that will be updated tonight as the results come in.

Today is election day in B.C., and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Maple Ridge-Mission riding for the next four years.

The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.

While final results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found so far tonight.

LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&As

Maple Ridge-Mission riding

NDP Candidate Bob D’Eith

Liberal Candidate Chelsa Meadus

Green Candidate Matt Trenholm

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Liberal Candidate Cheryl Ashlie

NDP Candidate Lisa Beare

FINAL RESULTS DELAYED

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted.

This means that tonight’s election results may change.

An estimated 9,088 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Maple Ridge-Mission riding. There are 47,402 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Here is where you can find vote-by-mail numbers and registered voter numbers by riding: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/2020-vote-by-mail-statistics.pdf

IN PAST

In the last provincial election held in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission, there were 26,328 votes cast of the 42,678 eligible registered voters. That translated to an almost 62 per cent voter turn out. There were 128 of those ballots rejected.

Of the valid ballots, NDP Bob D’Eith garnered 42 per cent or 10,989 of those votes, ensuring the New Democrats took the riding from former Liberal MLA Marc Dalton.

He was trailed by Dalton, the incumbent, who received 10,664 or just shy of 41 per cent.

The rest of the votes were split up between the Conservative’s Trevor Hamilton with 935, Green Party’s Peter Tam 3,464, and Liberitarian Jeff Monds receiving 148.

