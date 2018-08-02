Maple Ridge leisure centre at mid-point of major re-do

The work goes on into renovating Maple Ridge’s major recreation site in the downtown.

Crews are halfway into the $10-million restoration of the aquatic area in the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre and the city on Wednesday provided a video to show where the work is at. The project, which involves new pool decks and tanks and plumbing, lobby and change rooms, is expected to be completed next year.

Russ Brummer, business operations manager with the city, guided residents through the construction scene in the latest of periodic video updates the city is producing.

He said there will be a surge tank and the waterfall will return along with a new hot tub. Foundations are being reinforced to allow an open concept lobby and changeroom design. There will also be a new filtration and pump system.

Residents are awaiting the new facility. “Can’t wait,” said ShengYen Ho on Facebook.

“This is going to be so exciting to have a new place to go,” said Jodi Chambers.