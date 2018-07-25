David Andrew Riddell

Maple Ridge lawyer’s court appearance moved to August

Facing two child porn charges

A Maple Ridge lawyer’s appearance in court on two child pornography charges has been rescheduled for next month.

David Andrew Riddell, 47, has been charged with making child pornography on Aug. 17, 2016, according to an information document filed in Port Coquitlam provincial court. He’s also charged with possessing child pornography on Jan. 17, 2017, indicates the same document filed July 4.

He was to appear July 24 in Port Coquitlam provincial court to set a date for trial but an agent acting for his lawyer requested it be put over to Aug. 22.

Riddell had an office in Maple Ridge and a sub-office in Pitt Meadows but is no longer practising law.

According to the Law Society of B.C., Riddell has voluntarily stopped practising law until the charges have been dealt with.

Previous story
Air quality statement for Bulkley Valley and Lakes
Next story
Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

Just Posted

New limits set for fishing and crabbing off White Rock pier float

 

Business award has special meaning for Fruitvale family

 

Kelowna summer cleanup will help the salmon

  • 13 hours ago

 

Maple Ridge lawyer’s court appearance moved to August

 

Most Read