Maple Ridge is now home for old Vancouver police horse

They are, after all, called the mounted police.

So at Christmas time, it makes sense for the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment to send out greeting cards with the horse theme.

This year, officers in red serge posed in front of a horse at a local stable for those images.

That horse was also part of the law enforcement fraternity. Ben is former Vancouver Police Department horse who’s now in retirement and living out his life in in Maple Ridge. Ben has seen a lot while on patrol and was on duty when angry fans rioted after a Vancouver Canucks loss in the 2011 in the Stanley Cup final.

