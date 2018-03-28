Maple Ridge homeless heart attack victim identified

The people of Anita Place Tent City will be memorializing a homeless camp resident who passed away last weekend.

On Saturday, Marno Thorvaldson died of cardiac arrest in Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Thorvaldson, 51, moved into Anita Place after its establishment in May of last year.

Chris Bossley, who volunteers at the camp, said he was “one of the pillars of the community,” with a quiet nature and a quick wit that “flew under the radar.”

Bossley said that camp residents have been told Thorvaldson suffered a heart attack. Emergency responders at the camp were administering CPR on the scene, and Thorvaldson died hours later in hospital.

“The only thing we know – and will know, because we are not next of kin – is it was cardiac arrest,” said Bossley.

She said Thorvaldson was admired, and a social lynchpin at the camp.

“He was definitely someone people looked up to,” she said.

When she would visit the tent city, “His tent was a gathering place,” and someone would be playing a guitar.

“We will miss him and his music very much,” she added.

Thorvaldson was originally from Kenora, Ont. and studied at BCIT.

A celebration of Thorvaldson’s life will be held at Anita Place Tent City on April 7, in the afternoon. More details to follow.

The same weekend, a former camp resident also passed away, Bossley said.

The man, in his 30s, was in the tent city off and on, and was well known to the people there.

She said the conversation about Thorvaldson’s death leads back to modular housing in Maple Ridge.

“These folks are still being left to their own devices, and this [modular housing] is not proceeding,” she added. “We are definitely putting pressure on.”

B.C. Housing has announced that it will provide up to 55 units for modular housing at 22548 Royal Cr., with construction to begin this spring, and occupancy this summer.

The housing will be in use for up to three years, according to the government’s plan.

From her communications with B.C. Housing, Bossley predicts the project will proceed as soon as the ministry hires a service provider to oversee the new facility.