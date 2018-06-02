Maple Ridge holds new street banner competition

A new street banner competition is under way in Maple Ridge for 2018, with a deadline of June 18. (THE NEWS files)

Following on the success of last year’s street banner designs for the Canada 150 celebration, the City of Maple Ridge is inviting amateur and professional artists of all ages residing in the community to submit their designs to the 2018 Street Banner Design Contest.

Four designs will be chosen and transformed into banners that will be displayed on major streets throughout the city for 10-12 months.

The artists selected will be provided with a cash prize, in addition to having their work displayed throughout the community and on the city website. The entry deadline is June 18 by email to submissions@mapleridge.ca or artwork can be dropped off at City Hall (11995 Haney Pl.). The contest details have been posted on the city website at mapleridge.ca/1904. This link contains a full list of design specifications and submission requirements as well as the contest waiver release form.

This year’s theme will celebrate nature in Maple Ridge.

“Our community is rich in natural assets and surrounded by mountains, rivers, streams, forests, trails, parks and wildlife. The designs should be bright, colourful and bold,” said a press release from the city.

“Participants should consider scale and distance of the viewing audience and use large images to fill the banner space from edge to edge – no borders.”

For more information on the 2018 Street Banner Design Contest please contact Yvonne Chui, recreation manager arts and community connections, by email at ychui@mapleridge.ca or by phone at 604-467-7415.