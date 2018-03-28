Maple Ridge hockey grad Hunt up for NHL award

Ridge Meadows hockey grad Brad Hunt, now with the Vegas Golden Knights. (THE NEWS/files)

Former Ridge Meadows Flame Brad Hunt’s hard work and perseverance is being recognized after being nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Hunt, the Maple Ridge native who’s now with the high-flying Las Vegas Golden Knights, was chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, which picks a nominee from each team in the NHL.

According to NHL.com, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

The list of nominees will be narrowed to three finalists and a winner will be named at the NHL Awards show in June in Las Vegas.

Hunt played junior B for the Ridge Meadows Flames before spending three seasons with the Burnaby Express of the BCHL. He next played four seasons at Bemiji State Univeristy in Minnesota, then joined the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, then the Oklahoma City Barons. He played parts of three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, then moved on to join the St. Louis Blues briefly, and the Nashville Predators. He was then chosen by Las Vegas in the expansion draft.

Hunt, now 29, has three goals and 18 points in 42 games with the first-place Knights this season.

He has played 75 NHL games total.

Off the ice, Hunt recently reconnected with Chase Buell, a 10-year-old boy with Down syndrome who he met five years ago when he was playing minor league hockey in Oklahoma City.

The Las Vegas Review Journal told the story of their meeting and shared a video of them skating together.