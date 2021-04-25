Maple Ridge High Nobel winning economist dies, 88

Robert Mundell was known as the 'father' of the Euro

Bob Mundell (left) with Shirley Dickie and Jack Toovey at a party in Pitt Meadows to celebrate Mundell’s Nobel prize. (Edward Lien - Special to The News)

One of Maple Ridge high school’s most accomplished graduates died on April 4 at the age of 88.

Robert Mundell went from living on a small farm in Haney to becoming known for parenting a continental currency.

He graduated from high school in 1949, attended University of British Columbia undergrad, and then Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Economics for his PHD. He was only 29 when named chief international economist for the International Monetary Fund.

In 1999, Mundell was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for his work with exchange rates and international trade.

It was that same work that lead to him being known as ‘the father of the Euro.’

READ MORE: Canadian physicist collects Nobel Prize

READ MORE: Alice Munro among Nobel Prize winners urging Trudeau to deny Alberta oilsands project

In 2000, he came back to Maple Ridge to celebrate the big prize with his high school chums.

Ed Lien, who was at the party with his wife, Shirley, said Mundell told everyone gathered at the bash the story of accepting the award from the king of Sweden.

“When he was handed the prize, Bob asked him to stand aside politely, and then he sang My Way,” Lien recalled.

Mundell also sang the famous Sinatra song for the crowd at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

“Typical of the characters from Haney in those days,” Lien said, fondly remembering the occasion.

Mundell passed away in Italy after a battle with cancer.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News