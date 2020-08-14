Maple Ridge firefighters battle pair of early morning blazes

A fire at the rear of Shinobi Japanese Restaurant in downtown Maple Ridge will leave the eatery requiring quite a bit of restoration. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge firefighters were busy early Friday morning as two blazes in the city required their attention.

A sushi eatery in the city’s downtown area on 224th street has suffered some major damage after a fire was started shortly after 4 a.m. this morning.

The rear of Shinobi Japanese Restaurant is quite charred after the blaze.

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief, Michale Van Dop, said there were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

“We got control of it pretty quickly,” he said.

“We did a defensive fire attack from the exterior and then moved inside, and in a matter of a few minutes we had the fire knocked down.”

Despite the fire not being too challenging to put out, Van Dop said it was no small blaze

“We had lots of flame, lots of smoke, and the inside of the building was pretty charged up with smoke as well.”

He said, it will require quite a bit of work before reopening.

“Due to the state of the inside, it’s certainly going to be a business closure for the foreseeable future,” Van Dop said.

“There’s quite a bit of smoke and heat damage inside of the structure, and there’s a little bit of fire damage.”

Previous to being called to the restaurant, crews were battling another fire at a house on the 23600 block of Kanaka Way.

Van Dop said the call came in at 3:50 a.m.

“It was a fire that originated in the kitchen area upstairs and crews got a quick handle on it,” he said.

“The occupants got some water on it in advance, so that helped control it.”

The deputy chief said though there were no injuries, the people who live there will probably be displaced for a short time.

“But there’s no terrible damage in that particular case.”

Fire crews were redeployed from the house fire to the Shinobi Restaurant blaze once they had it in hand.

