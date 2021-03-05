Maple Ridge firefighters battle chimney blaze on Thursday night

Family of six were alerted in time by helpful neighbour and smoke detectors

The Maple Ridge fire department responded to the blaze at 7 p.m. Thursday evening. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge firefighters’ jobs were made a little easier thanks to a watchful neighbour and smoke detectors.

Five engines responded to a chimney fire at a house on Penny Lane on Thursday (March 4) evening at approximately 7 p.m.

The inhabitants, a family of six, made it out safe and sound, said Maple Ridge Fire deputy chief Mike Van Dop.

“The folks were alerted to the fire by a good neighbour as well as their smoke alarms, so they managed to get out successfully,” he said.

Damage to the interior of the house was minimal, as the fire was responded to quickly, but Van Dop said there is some damage within the chimney, and up the side of the exterior of the house.

He added it was a relatively small fire.

“Early detection results in less damage and best outcomes,” he said.

