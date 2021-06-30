Maple Ridge Fire Dept. enacts fire ban and fireworks warning.

Fire ban goes into effect on Wednesday, June 30 at noon

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is warning campfire and fireworks fans to keep their lighters in their pockets.

It has issued a complete fire ban, which will take effect on Wednesday, June 30 at noon.

The department said fires of any kind will not be permitted in Maple Ridge, but noted the ban does not include the use of CSA-rated or ULC-rated barbeques, camping type stoves or portable campfire apparatus using camping gas, natural gas/propane, or briquette barbeques, on private property.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows issue fire bans

READ MORE: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

The fire ban will remain in place until September 13, or until removed by the fire department.

Anyone found breaking the ban could face a fine of up to $1,000.

This week the department elevated the fire risk from low to high, and the expectation is the continued hot and dry weather will result in a further elevation of the fire risk to the ‘extreme’ level for the community, as well as the region.

In addition to the fire ban, the department also drew attention to the year-round ban of sale or explosion of fireworks in the City of Maple Ridge.

In the notice, the department explained its members have attended house fires in the past that were the result of the misuse of fireworks.

It will be patrolling the community on Canada Day and issuing fines as high as $1,000 for violations under the Maple Ridge Fireworks By-law No. 6279 – 2004.

For information on the Fireworks Bylaw, see the city’s website at mapleridge.ca/2553.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News