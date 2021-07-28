Maple Ridge doctor charged with sexual assault

A Maple Ridge-based doctor has been charged with sexual assault and the RCMP is looking to crowd-source more information over the alleged offence.

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Cst. Julie Klaussner said Wednesday that the investigators were interested in speaking with anyone who may have more information regarding the offence alleged against Dr. Srinivasa Murthy Korada.

Korada is facing one count of sexual assault.

The RCMP believes that there may be those with further information and are urging them to come forward.

Those with any further information on this allegation could contact Cst. Noélie Royant with Ridge Meadows RCMP Investigational Support Team at 604-476-6935 and refer to file number 2021-4163.

“There is a publication ban in place and therefore no further information will be released,” said Klaussner.

