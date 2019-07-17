Coun. Kiersten Duncan was re-elected in 2018. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge councillor back at work

Duncan away because of car accident

Maple Ridge council is back to full strenth after the return of Coun. Kiersten Duncan.

Duncan was back at council Tuesday after being off work after being injured in a motor vehicle accident on May 3.

Her recovery also required her to be away from her full-time job as a first-aid instructor.

“I’m very happy to announce that I am officially returning to work today and am in attendance at today’s council meetings. Thank you for your patience and understanding while I recover from my car accident,” Duncan said via Twitter.

Duncan was re-elected during the civic elections in October and said previously that the new council is trying to work together, “which is really positive. I really appreciate that.”

Previous story
Penticton RCMP seize firearms from residence
Next story
Work on the Mission seniors’ centre, housing project to start in the fall

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Know the rules before towing a recreational trailer

    Motorists towing a recreational trailer this summer should be aware of the rules before hitting the road.

  • New CAO starts at RDBN

    Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on July 1. Before coming up here, Helgesen worked for 13 years with the District of Elkford in southeastern British Columbia. For six years he was the Director of Financial Services and for the last seven years was the CAO. He has family in the Burns Lake area and used to work for Lakes District Maintenance. (Blair McBride photo)

  • District receives $1 million to reduce wildfire danger

    Crews will remove material along Buck Flats Road

  • Multiple complaints filed to Town of Comox against accordion player

    Comox received multiple complaints regarding accordion music in a freedom of information request

  • Emergency service day in Houston

    The second annual emergency service day was held on July 11 in Houston. The event was held at the Houston RCMP detachment parking lot. There was a bouncy castle, rollover simulator and an impaired go-kart. There was also a BBQ for everyone who attend with all proceeds going to the Cops For Cancer. Other attendees were the paramedics, Houston Search and rescue and the Houston Fire Department. Other donations we being accepted for the Salvation Arm Food Bank. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Another gold medal for Barriere Minor Ball

    Barriere Minor Ball's teams are on a home-run right now! Most recently their Barriere Bruins U19 team took the gold medal at the Provincial Softball Championships in Terrace the weekend of July 12-14. This win coming immediately after their U16s had taken Provincial gold in Barriere earlier this month.

  • College could offer training programs this fall

    But has no plans to re-establish a physical presence