Council is looking at a nuisance bylaw. (THE NEWS – files)

Maple Ridge council looks at nuisance bylaw

Measures on agenda for new year includes fines

Maple Ridge council will be looking at an anti-nuisance bylaw in the new year that targets “disrespectful behaviour that impacts the peace and quiet of our neighbourhoods,” Mayor Mike Morden said in a news release Wednesday.

“This bylaw creates consequences for people engaging in negative behaviour and offers a cost-recovery mechanism that shifts the expense away from taxpayers and relieves police workloads,” Morden said in the release.

Fines will be part of the nuisance prohibition bylaw that will be considered when council sits down at its Jan. 14 meeting.

Morden said that people have a right to quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their homes.

“This bylaw will create accountability for all citizens to their neighbours.”

The focus will be on education first, escalating to financial penalties, if necessary, “should the problematic activities continue,” Morden said.

The bylaw will also address complaints of odour, light and other nuisances arising from businesses, including medical cannabis licensed properties and larger cannabis production facilities not located within agricultural zoned lands, the release said.

Council also recently approved an anti-aggressive panhandling bylaw which prohibits begging within 10 metres of some businesses. That bylaw targets aggressive panhandling, stating that people can’t “sit or lie on a street in a manner which obstructs or impedes” pedestrian traffic.

Pitt Meadows and Surrey already have similar nuisance bylaws, the city said.

• More to follow.

pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Slone on Prince Rupert, working with MacLean and women in sports
Next story
Experiment from Ballenas students heads to International Space Station

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CN identifies ‘areas of potential concern’ in Burns Lake

    CN proposes to meet with village

  • Houston Secondary grads stage fund raiser

    More than 100 people turned out last Friday afternoon at Houston Secondary in support of the dry grad efforts of the grad class. Money was raised through a loonie auction and a bake sale. (Houston Today photo)

  • Denman Island potter recognized by BC arts community

    Gordon Hutchens received a Carter Wosk Award in Applied Art and Design

  • What’s in a name? A lot

    Marisca thinks child naming is a lot more complex than people may realize

  • Rossland company secures $20 million in venture capital

    Money will help Thoughtexchange compete on the world stage

  • Light pollution complaint inconsiderate to business

    Letter writer thinks businesses are already doing enough to reduce light pollution in town

  • Buy Low celebrates two years in Houston

    Buy Low Foods recently celebrated their 2nd Anniversary together with Plaid Day in Houston on Nov. 22. They had store wide specials, draws for gift cards and received many well wishes from friendly customers. They all look forward to many more anniversaries in Houston. (Submitted photo)Buy Low Foods recently celebrated their 2nd Anniversary together with Plaid Day in Houston on Nov. 22. They had store wide specials, draws for gift cards and received many well wishes from friendly customers. They all look forward to many more anniversaries in Houston. (Submitted photo)Buy Low Foods recently celebrated their 2nd Anniversary together with Plaid Day in Houston on Nov. 22. They had store wide specials, draws for gift cards and received many well wishes from friendly customers. They all look forward to many more anniversaries in Houston. (Submitted photo)