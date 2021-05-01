Maple Ridge council considers townhouses on Fern Crescent

Maple Ridge city council advanced two proposed residential developments at their Tuesday meeting.

One called The Burnett is a proposed six-storey, 57-unit apartment building on a half-hectare site on Burnett Street. The properties are at the addresses 11621, 11607 and 11633.

The applicant, Key Plan Development Management, proposes four one-bedroom units, five one-bedroom with den, 31 two bedrooms, 10 two-bedroom and den and seven three-bedroom units. Four will be built as “adaptable housing” units to allow aging in place.

There is room for just 79 parkings spaces, which is a shortfall of 19 stalls, so the city will be compensated with $152,000. They are also asking for setback reductions, including front line setback from 7.5 to four meters.

Coun. Ryan Svendsen said the parking variance is an issue that he cannot support, but called it an attractive building, and he is comfortable with the size of it.

Mayor Mike Morden said he appreciates the investment by the developer, and hopes any issues can be dealt with as the application proceeds.

“That street has certainly got some challenges on it, and this I think is useful… good investments that are taking place in that neighbourhood,” said Morden.

Burnett Street is also home to a supportive housing facility for homeless people run by Coast Mental Health.

Another development from applicant Aplin and Martin Consultants is a 35-unit townhouse project on consolidated properties at 23717 and 23689 Fern Crescent. The site is two hectares (five acres) in size.

The staff report noted parts of the site have a watercourse and steep slopes that are environmentally sensitive, and would be dedicated as park lands.

The city would received $143,500 in community amenity contributions.

Both applications received first and second readings and will go to public hearing.

