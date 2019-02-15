Maple Ridge council candidate spending hovers at $10k mark

First election under new campaign finance rules

Former Maple Ridge councillor Al Hogarth and Mike Morden watch election results last October. (THE NEWS/files)

Mike Morden spent the most among mayoral candidates in this past fall’s municipal election, according to B.C. Elections.

Morden spent $41,118 during the campaign period, below the new limit of $54,992 for mayoralty candidates in Maple Ridge.

Campaign disclosure documents filed in January show that Craig Speirs spent $12,610 in running for mayor, while Ernie Daykin spent $22,340. Doug Blamey spent $237.

The spending limit is set at $27,859 for council candidates and $54,992 for mayoralty candidates.

Under new B.C. Election rules, there are also limits on how much individuals can contribute to candidates, with that amount set at $1,200, while corporate and union donations are banned.

Morden received contributions totaling $48,970 with several donations of $1,200 from individuals.

Among them was “Christrine Bickel,” who chaired the committee that tried to find a location for a supportive housing and shelter complex in Maple Ridge in 2017 and opposed a shelter that was proposed near her workplace at 21375 Lougheed Highway.

Among council candidates, Coun. Judy Dueck spent the most in the October civic election campaign.

Dueck, re-elected to council after a four-year break, spent a total of $10,853 during the campaign period from Sept. 22 up to the Oct. 20 vote.

The number represents expenses incurred for signs, advertising, brochures, administration and office supplies.

Coun. Gordy Robson spent the next highest amount at $9,411, followed by Kiersten Duncan, who spent $8,383 during the campaign period.

Among the other remaining three candidates elected: Ahmed Yousef spent $8,191; Chelsa Meadus spent $7,206; and Ryan Svendsen, who spent the least, at $3,774.

Robson collected the most in campaign contributions at $14,100.

Those contributors included Luigi Aquilini ($1,000), founder of the Aquilini Group, and developer Fred Formosa, who contributed $1,200, while Yvan Charette, who runs the Haney Hotel and pub, gave $1,000.

Robson also initially received three other donations of $1,200 each, from other Aquilini family members, but returned those because he didn’t need them and didn’t want to take that amount from one family.

“I refunded them. First of all, I didn’t need the money. And secondly, I thought that was just too much, so I returned three of them,” Robson said.

He didn’t want that amount of money coming from one family, adding it was nothing that they had said, but he’d already raised more money than he needed for the campaign.

Maple Ridge’s previous council, in June 2018, approved sending Golden Eagle Farm Group’s application to the Agricultural Land Commission to remove 56 acres of land along 203rd Street from the agricultural reserve.

Golden Eagle Farm Group is part of the Golden Eagle Group, a subsidiary of the Aquilini Group.

Robson supported that, saying the proposal for property on 203rd, which included adding land to the ALR in return for taking other land out, was a good one.

“It was pretty hard to say no to … so I voted to send it through, but it was nothing to do with any money, I can assure you.”

During the 2014 Maple Ridge election for the previous council, Robson did not receive any donations from the Aquilinis and only spent $2,000 during that campaign.

Other contributors to campaigns included former NDP MLA, Michael Sather, who donated $100 to Duncan’s campaign. Duncan’s financial agent Verity Howarth contributed $400, while former Maple Ridge councillor Linda King donated $100. Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board chair Korleen Carreras contributed $100 to Duncan’s campaign.

Yousef received contributions of $1,200 each from Celeste Dick, Shelley Beutler, Mark Sorenson and Guan Sun.

Mary Robson, wife of Coun. Gordy Robson, contributed $200 to Yousef, while “Christine Bickle” contributed $500.

Dueck received three donations of $1,200 each, from Willemina McBride, Michael McBride and Bill Dick.

Meadus received three donations of $1,200 each, from Bill Dick, Mike McBride and Wilma McBride.

Svendsen received donations of $1,200 each from William Dick, Wilma McBride and Mike McBride, while Guan Sun contributed $600.