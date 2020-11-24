Maple Ridge city council approces Lougheed transit corridor concept plan

Plan aims to create an urban environment with a focus on pedestrians, bicycles, and green features

Maple Ridge city council heard about and endorsed a Lougheed transit corridor concept plan during a council workshop on November 10.

A study for the plan was initiated in September 2018, and a public consultation process began in spring 2019.

This concept plan which will be used to shape the development of the area surrounding the city’s busiest thoroughfare for decades to come.

It aims to create an urban environment with a focus on pedestrians, bicycles, and green features.

Mayor Mike Morden said the long-term plan will be to build complete sustainable urban communities along major transit corridors.

“It’s another example of Council’s work to evolve land use in Maple Ridge, transitioning from single use to employment-generating through mixed-use zoning and options for form and density,” he said.

The plan includes a flexible employment designation to allow for retail complexes, business parks, large-format office space and light industrial use to create local jobs and address the need for more employment-generating lands.

It also allows for for two primary mixed-use nodes – developments with ground floor commercial and residential or office use above – surrounding key transit hubs.

Four walkable ‘high streets’, located between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway, are planned to provide adjacent neighbourhoods with shopping and services.

The city is also hoping to provide a broader range of housing to ensure a variety of choice for residents.

There is also plans for an expansion of Cook Park, which would aim to provide more recreational opportunities, as well as an establishment of a new park between Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road, east of 216 Street.

City staff will begin drafting an area plan bylaw and development permit guidelines to reflect what is included in the concept plan.

Both are expected to be brought to council for consideration next fall.

In the interim, development applications will be evaluated based on the plan’s objectives and land use designations.

