Maple Ridge celebrates new Ale Trail

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare announces the launch of the new Maple Ridge Ale Trail. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Local politicians raised a glass to the new Maple Ridge Ale Trail on Saturday morning in Memorial Peace Park.

MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister, Mayor Mike Morden and Ken Beattie, the executive director of the B.C. Craft Brewers Guild, tipped a small sample of a craft beer brewed locally to celebrate the new tourism initiative.

They sampled a collaborative effort by four local brewers at Foamers’ Folly Brewing in Pitt Meadows, and Ridge Brewing Company, Maple Meadows Brewing Co. and Silver Valley Brewing in Maple Ridge.

Beattie explained the local Ale Trail is a link to the B.C. Ale Trail, which is a self-guided tour highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes that surround them.

The new Ale Trail initiative links craft beer brewers in 116 breweries that take part in the initiative, in 50 communities, and aims to tap into the Pacific Northwest’s love of suds.

