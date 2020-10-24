Maple Ridge candidates cast themselves in dramatic comedies

Too add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, The News asked each candidate the following question:
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?
MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS RIDING
Cheryl Ashlie: Opted not to answer.
Lisa Beare: “Dramatic comedy; Reese Witherspoon.”
MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION EAST RIDING
Bob D’Eith: “Science fiction, Chris Pratt”
Chelsa Meadus: “An inspiration dramatic comedy. Hilary Swank.”
Matt Trenholm: “It would be a comedy and, for sure, Zac Efron would play me.”
