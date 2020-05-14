Maple Ridge business owners question local officials on rules of reopening

Panel of nine local officials took part in webinar called Local Economy Restart

A panel of local officials answered questions about concerns Maple Ridge business owners have about the process of reopening. (Screen grab)

The Downtown Maple Ridge BIA and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosted a free webinar to discuss the re-opening of local businesses.

For more than one hour local business owners had their questions of concern answered by a panel of local politicians and relevant local officials, that they submitted ahead of time.

Some questions concerned putting spacing markers on sidewalks, opening a patio on the front sidewalk or in a parking lot to mitigate having to run a business at half capacity, having to put clothing into quarantine that are tried on but not bought by a customer, how much COVID-19 signage a business needs to inform customers about new rules and how to handle the cleaning and disinfecting of public washrooms.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare informed the panel that overarching provincial guidelines will be released in the next couple of days, along with sector by sector specific guidelines.

“Those will be, you know, those standard questions that everyone’s asking, door handles, elevators, the big overarching provincial pieces,” she said.

Sector specific guidelines will be for retail store owners, the personal services sector like spas and barbers, and other industries.

“There will be very clear guidelines given over this next week to actual sectors on what they need to do and how they need to operate safely,” said the MLA.

The meeting was moderated by Taryn Stephenson Thoews, a partner at T’s Once Upon A Teal Leaf, an independent business downtown Maple Ridge.

• More to follow

