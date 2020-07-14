Maple Ridge assistant fire chief loses battle with cancer

Leaves behind his wife and two sons

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Doug Armour passed away over the weekend from cancer. (THE NEWS-files)

The Maple Ridge fire department is mourning the loss of assistant fire chief Doug Armour who passed away from cancer over the weekend.

Armour started with Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue in 2001 as a paid-on-call firefighter and received a career position in 2007.

In 2015 he became a training officer for the department, and in July 2017 he began his new job as an assistant fire chief.

At the time Armour said his new responsibilities would revolve around fire prevention.

“I’ll now be looking at inspections for residential and commercial buildings, and then I’m also in operations, so I’ll be looking after the trucks and equipment through all the halls,” said Armour in a 2017 interview.

READ MORE: New assistant fire chief for the Maple Ridge department

Comments and condolences poured in on Facebook after a post announcing Armour’s death by the Maple Ridge Firefighters union, IAFF 4449 on Sunday, July 12.

His brother, Stuart Armour, wrote on Facebook how proud he was to be his brother.

“So sad you have been taken away from us way too soon. I know you will find peace knowing that your immediate family and all your family in the fire service will make sure that you will never be forgotten and that the impact you have made on so many people will be remembered forever,” he said.

“We will stay strong and continue to live our lives like you would want us to. I love you brother. Say hi to Dad for me,” added Stuart.

Armour’s cousin Gary Bell wrote about how missed he will be, by so many.

READ MORE: Carbon monoxide leak sends one to hospital in Maple Ridge

“Not only were you an exceptional husband, father, friend, firefighter your were an exceptional person. I loved all the times that we have had together from when I used to take you for car rides when you were little to watching your career as a firefighter grow and as you became both a husband and a father,” said Bell.

“You were an amazing person and you will be missed. I’m going to miss you cous and all our laughs together,” he said.

City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden was sad to lose somebody who gave to the community and served with “honour and professionalism each and every day.”

“I’ve personally known the Armour boys for more than two decades, Doug left Stu and I to follow his passion in the fire service after working in the security industry. RIP Doug,” said the Mayor.

So very sad to lose Assistant Fire Chief Doug Armour. He gave to his community, served us with honour and… Posted by Mike Morden Mayor City of Maple Ridge on Monday, July 13, 2020

Former mayor Ernie Daykin was also saddened by the news.

“Assistant Chief Doug Armour was kind gentleman will a huge heart for his community. A Maple Ridge hero who served his community and citizens so well. Deepest sympathy and condolences to the Armour family,” wrote Daykin.

“This is such sad news. My condolences to the Armour family. R.I.P. Doug,” wrote Maple Ridge councillor Judy Dueck.

“We are so incredibly saddened by this news. To assistant chief Armour’s family, and to all his brothers and sisters at City of Maple Ridge Fire, please know you are in our thoughts and in our hearts,” the Ridge Meadows RCMP wrote.

Heavy hearts today as we learned we've lost another fellow firefighter from our first responder family to cancer. We… Posted by BC Professional Fire Fighters on Sunday, July 12, 2020

“Heavy hearts today as we learned we’ve lost another fellow firefighter from our first responder family to cancer. We will take it from here Doug, rest easy sir,” said the BC Professional Fire Fighters.

Carmen Van Dop wrote what a kind and good man Armour was.

“May Danica and their boys be surrounded by love and support as they face these difficult days ahead. May we each honor Dougs memory by loving our families with the same intensity that Doug loved his. Rest easy Doug, you are loved,” wrote Van Dop.

He leaves behind his wife Danica and two sons, Tavis and Cade.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News