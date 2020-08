BC Ambulance personnel and Maple Bay volunteer firefighters tend to a man who was trapped under a car on Kingsview Road on Wednesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A man was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries after being trapped under a car on Kingsview Road on Wednesday morning.

It is believed the man was working on the vehicle when the emergency brake slipped and the car rolled over him.

The Maple Bay Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service responded to the call just after 10 a.m.

Cowichan Valley Citizen