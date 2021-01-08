MAP: Ridge Meadows records 885 COVID cases in 2020

Currently five to 10 people per day are being diagnosed locally

Ridge Meadows reported 885 COVID-positive cases since the beginning of last year, according to BCCDC data, which amounts to a little less than one per cent of the population of both municipalities combined.

For the most recent seven-day period between Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Ridge Meadows recorded 71 COVID-19 infections, BC Centre for Disease Control data shows.

That equates to an average daily rate of five to 10 people, per 100,000 population, being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ridge Meadows.

However, cases are mapped by location of residence and “number of cases in the local health authority may not represent the location of exposure,” the centre says.

Still, Ridge Meadows fared better than its immediate neighbours.

During that same seven-day period Langley reported 103 cases, an average daily rate of five to 10 people, per 100,000 people.

Similarly, Tri-Cities recorded the same rate per 100,000 people after they reported 128 cases during that same period.

Meanwhile, Mission reported fewer cases than Ridge Meadows.

The city recorded 15 cases, an average daily rate of 0.1 to five people, per 100,000 people.

In total, the CDC numbers show that Ridge Meadows has had 885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Dec. 31, which amounts to less than one per cent of the total population of Ridge Meadows combined.

Langley has had 1,807 total cases, they Tri-Cities had 2,204 total cases, and North Surrey 16,109 total cases. Abbotsford has recorded 3,377 total cases, while Mission has had 512 total cases.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension on bans on social gatherings and restrictions on athletics until Feb. 5.

“Our curve is trending upwards,” Henry said in a news conference Thursday (Jan. 7).

The province recorded 761 new infections of the novel coronavirus, as well as eight additional deaths.

As most of the 6,349 active cases recover in their homes, hospitalizations remain near record-highs at 372 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

There are 51 active outbreaks in long term care and acute care facilities.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

