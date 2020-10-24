MAP: Live election results in Delta North, Delta South

Polls are closed and the counting's begun, but we'll have to wait weeks to find out who's won

Three people are running to represent the riding of Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: (from left) Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

Results are starting to come in on Delta North and Delta South. With 9 of 80 ballot boxes reported, BC NDP incumbent Ravi Kahlon leads with 353 votes over BC Liberal Jet Sunner (211) and Green Neema Manral (54). In Delta South, with 9 of 92 ballot boxes reported, BC Liberal incumbent Ian Paton leads with 254 votes over BC NDP candidate Bruce Reid (189) and Green Peter van der Velden (83).

Check the maps below to see results as they come in between updates.

Polls are now closed in the snap 2020 provincial election and the wait is on to find out how many — if any — ridings will have a clear winner once the ballots cast today have been counted.

Six candidates are vying to represent Delta in the Legislature following the election. In Delta North, Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberal Party) are looking to unseat incumbent BC NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon, while in Delta South, BC Liberal incumbent Ian Paton is being challenged by Bruce Reid (BC NDP) and Peter van der Velden (BC Green Party).

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before, meaning election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

Elections BC reports 15,640 Delta-area residents have been issued mail-in ballots — just under 21 per cent of the 75,037 registered voters in the City of Delta and Tsawwassen First Nation.

In Delta North, 6,967 vote-by-mail packages have been issued. That’s just over 18 per cent of the 37,998 registered voters in the riding. In Delta South, 8,673 vote-by-mail packages have been issued — a bit over 23 per cent of the 37,039 registered voters in the riding.

READ MORE: Over 15,000 mail-in ballots in Delta could mean no clear winners on election night

Across B.C., an estimated total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23 — about 69 per cent of packages issued.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

About 19 per cent of registered voters (7,210) in Delta North cast a ballot during advance voting Oct. 15-21, while about 24 per cent of voters in Delta South.

