MAP: Is your road a priority when the snow starts to fly in Abbotsford?

About 350 of 900-plus kilometres of road in Abbotsford are deemed high priority for snow removal

The City of Abbotsford has about 350 kilometres of roadways deemed first-priority in the event of a snowfall.

When the snow starts to fly this winter, plows and trucks will hit the road to try to keep them as safe as possible.

But roads aren’t cleared randomly.

Instead, Abbotsford’s roads are split into three priority levels. About 350 kilometres of roads – including arterial and collector roads, transit routes, school zones, and hillside access roads – are the first priority. When those are cleared, the city moves onto the second, and then the third priority levels. If snow keeps falling on the first-priority routes, those roads will keep getting plowed to keep them cleared.

Check out the maps below to see the priority levels of your neighbourhood’s roads. You can find a zoomable map with outlying areas here.

The Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the contractors they employ, are responsible for clearing not only local highways, but Mt. Lehman Road between Highway 1 and Abbotsford International Airport.

