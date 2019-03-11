MAP: Is your neighbourhood street getting speed humps?

The City of Abbotsford has identified six roads where speed humps could calm traffic, if residents agree.

Engineering staff have identified several areas that have met speed and volume criteria for traffic calming. If 60 per cent of area homeowners agree with the proposals, council will be asked to sign off on the projects moving forward. Speed humps would be placed at the spots where drivers were found to have reached the highest speeds.

Four of the six roads identified have a 30 km/h playground speed limit in place. Studies showed that traffic regularly exceeded the limit by as much as 20 km/h.

Roads targeted include:

Sandpiper Drive between Mt. Lehman Road and Blue Jay Street;

Babich Street;

Goodbrand Drive, east of Eagle Mountain Park;

Holland and Rainbow Avenue;

Swensson Avenue near Swensson Park;

See below for the traffic calming plans for each road.

