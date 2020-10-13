MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows

As of Sept. 31, number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, BC CDC reports

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in B.C. communities from January 1 to Sept. 30, 2020. (BC CDC map)

The number of positive tests for coronavirus cases in Ridge Meadows have increased by 34 per cent from August to September, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Sept. 30, the number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, cumulatively since Jan. 1, the provincial health authority reports.

According to the most recently available census figures from 2016, the population of Maple Ridge was 82,256, while Pitt Meadows recorded 18,573.

However, Ridge Meadows is still reporting fewer number of test positive cases than some of its neighbouring communities.

The Tri-Cities, during that same cumulative period, the number of reported cases increased from 305 to 420 – a 38 per cent increase.

Population in the Tri-Cities was nearly 235,000, according to 2016 census figures.

Meanwhile, in Langley, the number of cases increased from 219 to 280, cumulatively during that same period, a increase of 28 per cent.

Population of Langley Township was 117,285, while Langley City recorded 25,888 people, according to 2016 census figures.

Test positive cases in Mission increased from 175 to 185, cumulatively during the same reporting period – an increase of six per cent.

The population of Mission was 38,833, according to 2016 census figures.

The province releases a map of the numbers of test positive cases reported since Jan. 1 by geographic location in a number of communities on a monthly basis. Local health authorities with higher rates are illustrated in darker colour shading.

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported a total of 119 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

There were 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, according to the province. Sixty-eight were in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,180 people were under active public health monitoring due to possible exposure to known cases.

Earlier, Fraser Health sent a letter to parents of students at Yennadon Elementary in Maple Ridge warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Sept. 24. letter confirmed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Sept. 21.

As of Friday, the school was no longer noted on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures. Notifications of exposure are removed after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, the health authority says.

On Tuesday, the province will provide an update on the latest daily numbers of COVID-19.

