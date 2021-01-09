MAP: COVID-19 outbreaks in Surrey, White Rock, Delta care homes

The Ministry of Health announced Jan. 7, 2021 that it would begin releasing weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term case, assisted living and independent living facilities. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Ministry of Health announced Jan. 7, 2021 that it would begin releasing weekly updates on COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term case, assisted living and independent living facilities.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the weekly reports will detail each of the current outbreaks in care homes every Thursday, including the number of infected staff and residents as well as deaths per care facility.

By Jan. 7, there were active COVID-19 outbreaks at 13 facilities in Surrey, White Rock and Delta.

Fraser Health, and the Ministry of Health, are still providing updates daily on new outbreaks at the facilities.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

