Many hands make light work of a stuck car

A Penticton resident asked for help getting her car out of the snow

Trying to back out of her driveway this morning , Penticton resident Jodi Lynn got stuck in the deep snow on the road. (Photo courtesy Jodi Lynn)

￼A Facebook post asking for help with a stuck car didn’t go unanswered on a snowy morning.

Penticton resident Jodi Lynn was backing her car out of her driveway Saturday morning when she got stuck in the heavy snow that fell overnight.

“This is the first time I’ve gotten stuck in the snow. I’ve never gotten stuck in the snow before and I made sure I have some good winters on there,” said Lynn. “I was getting around the city no problem. Today, I went to take my boyfriend to work and we got stuck something fierce.”

But a plea on Facebook, along with another to a man ploughing a nearby parking lot brought lots of help.

“I went up to him and said can you please help me,” said Lynn. When he saw how stuck she was, he came by and cleared the road around the car.

“Then he got out with a shovel and a couple more folks showed up and started shovelling,” said Lynn. “Everybody helped me get it back into my driveway.

“It was not great, but I was really happy with people coming over and helping me get out.”

Lynn said she isn’t alone in getting help.

“There are lots of people that are offering their time to come over and clear people’s driveways and shovel free of charge. I am seeing the (Facebook) posts every single day,” said Lynn.

Her car, though back in the driveway is going to need some repairs. Lynn said the plastic cover under the engine was the cause of her getting stuck.

” We realized there was the under part of my car came loose, because the snow collected so heavily on it and that is what was holding me in there,” said Lynn.