Mansions, a school and townhomes: November’s biggest new building projects

City of Abbotsford issued more than $50 million worth of building permits in November

Townhomes, a new school, a Mt. Lehman mansion and a large warehouse feature among the largest building projects begun in Abbotsford in November.

The biggest single building permit issued by the city last month was for $10.8 million worth of improvements to a building on the Abbotsford Christian School site.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project actually took place in April:

The largest project, meanwhile, saw a dozen permits issued to Mosaic Avenue Developments for $13 million worth of new homes at 2842 Livingstone Ave., just southwest of Highstreet. The permits allow for the construction of 101 townhomes.

Other major projects begun last month include:

A warehouse, built by Mid Valley Investments, at 31015 Peardonville Road. Construction value: $5.3 million

Twenty-three townhomes, involving four different permits, being built by 660117 BC Ltd. at 27640 Lantern Ave. near Aldergrove. Construction Value: $5.1 million

A 9,159-square-foot home being built by Sonbuilt Homes at 29750 Taylor Road in Mt. Lehman. Construction value: $2 million

Building envelope repairs by WSP Canada Group Ltd. to a building at 32124 Tims Ave. Construction value: $1.2 million.

A 9,754-square-foot home, built by Northern Gate Construction, at 35336 Raven Court on Eagle Mountain. Construction value: $965,000.

The city issued 187 building permits for $53.4 million worth of projects in November. Those projects will see the construction of 146 new units and 403,1118 square feet worth of floor space.

