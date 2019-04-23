Man’s body found in downtown Maple Ridge

The Coroner’s Service is investigating the cause of death.

A man’s body was found in a wooded area Saturday in downtown Maple Ridge.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., police attended to a secluded, treed area near the corner of 224th Street and 122nd Avenue, where police said a middle-aged man’s body was found.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said police investigators found nothing suspicious about the man’s death, and out of respect to the family’s privacy will be releasing few other details.

“It was a sad event where someone passed away,” said Gresiuk.

She added the Coroner’s Service is investigating the cause of death.

Gresiuk said the deceased was not a homeless person.

