Saanich emergency crews closed a stretch of Mann Avenue near Savoy Place after a large tree fell into nearby power lines. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Mann Avenue closed after large tree falls on power lines

Traffic is impacted in the area

  • Mar. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Strong winds gusting through the region left a Saanich home with a large tree balanced over its roof Saturday morning.

Emergency crews closed Mann Avenue near Savoy Place after a large tree was knocked down in the wind. The tree landed on the power lines connected to a home.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Police find more people are sleeping in their cars

READ ALSO: Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

Saanich police said the tree was balanced on the power lines and barely hit the roof. The residents weren’t evacuated, though they were without power.

Hydro crews are now working to restore power to the neighbourhood and Mann Avenue remains blocked off in the area.

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich News

Previous story
UPDATE: Senior pedestrian suffers broken leg struck in South Surrey collision
Next story
Transit committee recommends returning bus stop to Kiwanis Village

Just Posted

Most Read