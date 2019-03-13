Manafort gets 7 years in prison, then faces fresh NY charges

Former Trump campaign chairman rebuked him for misleading U.S. government

  • Mar. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

This March 7, 2019, courtroom sketch depicts former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, centre in a wheelchair, during his sentencing hearing in federal court before judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Va. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison on federal charges Wednesday, then was hit almost immediately with fresh state charges in New York that could put him outside the president’s power to pardon.

In Washington, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson brushed aside Manafort’s pleas for leniency and rebuked him for misleading the U.S. government about his lucrative foreign lobbying work and for encouraging witnesses to lie on his behalf.

READ MORE: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

“It is hard to overstate the number of lies and the amount of fraud and the extraordinary amount of money involved” in the crimes, Jackson told Manafort, 69, who sat stone-faced in a wheelchair he has used because of gout. She added three-and-a-half years on top of the nearly four-year sentence Manafort received last week in a separate case in Virginia, though he’ll get credit for nine months already served.

The sentencing hearing was a milestone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election campaign. Manafort was among the first people charged in the investigation, and though the allegations did not relate to his work for candidate Donald Trump, his foreign entanglements and business relationship with an associate the U.S. says has ties to Russian intelligence have made him a pivotal figure in the probe.

Prosecutors are updating judges this week on the co-operation provided by other key defendants in the case . Mueller is expected to soon conclude his investigation in a confidential report to the Justice Department.

Minutes after Manafort’s federal sentence was imposed, New York prosecutors unsealed a 16-count indictment accusing him of giving false information on mortgage loan applications. The new case appeared designed at least in part to protect against the possibility that Trump could pardon Manafort, who led the celebrity businessman’s 2016 White House bid for months. The president can pardon federal crimes but not state offences.

New York’s attorney general’s office had looked into whether it could bring state-level crimes against Manafort but faced a possible roadblock because of the state’s double jeopardy law . That statute goes beyond most other states by preventing state-level charges that mirror federal counts that have been resolved — and also prevents prosecutors from pursuing state-level charges when a person has been pardoned for the same federal crimes.

Still, Manhattan prosecutors, who brought the new indictment, contend their case is safe because mortgage fraud and falsifying business records are state but not federal crimes.

At the White House, Trump said he felt “very badly” for Manafort but hadn’t given any thought to a pardon. “No collusion,” the president added.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house
Next story
Nanaimo man guilty of child porn, sex assault charges gets six years in jail

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Our View: Corruption all too common in Canada

    SNC-Lavalin's woes are far from the only example of alleged corruption and bribery

  • Burns Lake shines at BC Cup in Vanderhoof

    Burns Lake biathletes again brought home the medals after they joined the BC Cup held at the Nechako Nordic Ski Club in Vanderhoof on March 9-10. Cole Bender won gold on March 9 in the Junior Men category instead of his usual 17-18-year-old category, and had to ski 2.5 kilometres longer. He won second place on March 10. Nicole Hamp and Adrienne Bender won silver and gold, respectively, in the Junior Girls category. Julia Hamp came first place on March 9 in the juvenile category, and second on March 10. Ewan Hawes came in sixth place on March 9, and his sharp shooting saw him move up to fifth place on March 10. Randy Hamp came second on March 10 in the master men's category. Bryan Dickson made his debut at the BC Cup in the recreation category and came third on March 10, with Nick Hawes coming second. Cole's strong performance in the biathlon will take him to the National Biathlon Championships in Whistler on March 26-31. (Agathe Bernard photos)

  • Cowichan Valley leaders stand united against racism

    Tensions flare as a result of dog abuse trial

  • New Orleans-inspired music on tap for benefit concert

    Eric LeBlanc Memorial Scholarship at UVic supports students in the jazz program

  • RDEK, City of Fernie join search and rescue funding calls

    Resolutions to put pressure on Province for stable funding; EMBC in negotiations with BCSARA

  • Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on Surrey crash

    Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

  • Park upgrades cause Rutland May Days to move

    May Days will be held in Roxby Square and at the Centennial Hall