Man with Victoria link faces multiple sexual assault charges in Ontario

A man arrested in Burnaby and taken to Hamilton, Ont. to face charges relating to six counts of sexual assault following a lengthy investigation has links to Victoria.

According to the Hamilton Police Service, RCMP in Burnaby took Jesse Chiavaroli, 41, into custody on June 2 and he was flown to Hamilton on June 8 to for a bail hearing. The Hamilton Police sexual assault unit conducted an investigation into individuals linked to bars and restaurants in the Ontario city, after receiving information from the public.

Reports involving Chiavaroli were also given to the Ontario Provincial Police and Niagara Regional Police Service, and investigators worked with those departments.

The Hamilton police release states that Chiavaroli is a former resident of Niagara and Hamilton and worked in the restaurant and bar industry in downtown St. Catharines and Niagara Falls from 2009 to 2015, then in Hamilton from 2015 to 2018.

In late January, a series of sexual assault and misconduct allegations surfaced on social media involving Chiavaroli (also known as Chaves or Chiva) and a Greater Victoria establishment. Chiavaroli has not been charged in connection to those allegations.

None of the allegations against him in any of the jurisdictions have been tested or proven in court.

