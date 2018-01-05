Richard Mantler, 46. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout).

Man who escaped police custody at Surrey hospital arrested

Richard Mantler, 46, arrested Friday afternoon

  • Jan. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

SURREY — Police on Friday arrested a man who recently escaped from police custody while in hospital.

Richard Mantler, a 46-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested Friday afternoon for escaping lawful custody and for several property and related offences, Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said.

Police say he had been arrested for several property and related offences on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:40 p.m.

According to RCMP, Mantler was taken to hospital for medical treatment prior to being taken to jail and that’s when he escaped.

“While at hospital and under police guard, Mantler fled through an emergency exit while he was handcuffed,” police noted at the time. “Officers and Police Dog Services were not able to locate Mantler.”

Schumann noted Friday that Mantler is being held in custody pending his next court appearance.

— with file from Amy Reid.

