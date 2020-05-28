Man who broke into Abbotsford post office receives four more months in jail

An Abbotsford man has now been sentenced for the break-in of a post office and the theft of mail. (File photo)

An Abbotsford man who broke into a post office and stole mail in April has been sentenced to an additional four months in jail to be followed by one year of probation.

Gary Patrick Richard, 38, pleaded guilty on May 21 in Abbotsford provincial court to charges of break-and-enter and mail theft.

Two other charges – possessing a break-in instrument and resisting a peace officer – were stayed.

Richard was sentenced to another 132 days in jail, on top of the time that he had served since his arrest on April 20.

On that day, Abbotsford Police officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Mt. Lehman Road after reports came in about a suspicious vehicle.

As they were driving to the area, another call came in about a possible break-in at the Canada Post office at 5885 Mt. Lehman Rd.

Officers who arrived in the area spotted a black Mercedes driving away and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped way.

A spike belt was deployed and the vehicle was found abandoned not far away. The driver had run away, but was apprehended with the assistance of a K9 unit.

A short time later, a second vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident was located, and that driver was also taken into custody.

Police said that one of the suspect vehicles contained stolen mail and parcels, which were returned to Canada Post.

Also charged with break-and-enter and possessing a break-in instrument in relation to the incident was Aldea Maureen Ducharme, 25, who is next scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

Ducharme has no prior charges in B.C., according to the provincial court database. But Richard has a long criminal history, including an incident in February 2018 in Keremeos in which he sped away from a police roadside checkpoint. He was arrested after he crashed through the entrance gate of an RV park.

