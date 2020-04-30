Man who allegedly tried to break into occupied home wanted by Nanaimo RCMP

David Arlen Thomas, 26, is wanted for break-and-enter and breach of probation

Nanaimo RCMP are putting the call out to try to locate a suspect who allegedly tried to pry open a locked window of an occupied home in the north end.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, David Arlen Thomas, 26, is wanted for break-and-enter and breach of probation.

The break-and-enter charge stems from March 23, when a 911 caller reported a break-and-enter in progress in north Nanaimo.

“The caller told police she fled her home with her child after seeing an individual who is known to her trying to pry open a locked window to her home,” noted a police press release.

RCMP attended the scene but weren’t able to find the suspect, thought to be David Thomas, who is prohibited from going to that property and isn’t allowed to possess tools that could be used in break-ins.

Investigators have been unable to locate Thomas and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thomas is a First Nations man, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with short dark hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

