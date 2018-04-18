Man wanted on assault, forcible confinement charges could be in Lower Mainland

Police are on the hunt for a New Hazelton man wanted for forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering threats.

RCMP searched Lane Steven Peepchuk’s home, located in northwest B.C. about 70 km north of Smithers, after receiving a report.

While searching the home, police found multiple firearms and determined that the alleged victim’s white four-door Honda Accord (licence plate FK170B) had been stolen.

Police believe that Peepchuk may be travelling to Surrey or Prince George and may be using the missing vehicle.

Peepchuk is described as a six-foot-tall First Nations man, weighing 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is considered dangerous and may be armed. Anyone who spots him should call the RCMP at 250-842-5244.