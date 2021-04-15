Man wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Clayton Brooks Hayden, of no fixed address, who is wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection with 13 counts of fraud.

Clayton Brooks Hayden, of no fixed address, has been charged with 13 counts of fraud under $5,000 and a warrant for his arrest has been issued, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko Thursday (April 15).

The investigation, said Sturko, began when officers responded to “a number of reports” of fraud between Nov. 6 and Dec. 24, 2020. She said victims lost a combined total of $10,635.

Sturko said the incidents of fraud happened at various financial institutions and in each occurrence, “victims were allegedly approached by a man who claimed to be in dire need of money, who requested their help.”

The victims, she said, were asked to deposit a cheque into their account through an ATM and to withdraw funds for the man.

“Days later, the victims learned that the cheques were fraudulent.”

Hayden, 23, is described at Caucasian, five-foot-nine, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

“We want the public to be aware these types of fraud,” said Sergeant Ryan Forbes, Surrey RCMP Financial Crime Unit.

“Protect yourself by never agreeing to a transaction which involves putting yourself in the role of becoming a financier to a stranger. Even though the person’s situation is presented as dire, (err) on the side of caution and never agree to cash a cheque on behalf of a stranger.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Hayden to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

