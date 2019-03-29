Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

The Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a male wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for attempted murder, robbery and assault with a weapon.

Thompson is described as an Indigenous male, five-foot-nine (175 cm) and 161 pounds (73 kgs), with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be actively evading police and may be in the Port Albion area.

Police warn if you see Johnathan Thompson to not approach him, but call 911 immediately. Anyone having information on his whereabouts who wishes to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).